Doctors told to whom the harmful gluten
What gluten is, what its benefits and harms, whether it is completely excluded from the diet, and what foods contain
Gluten — a word non grata in menu many Hollywood stars remember an ardent opponent of the substance Gwyneth Paltrow. Or Miley Cyrus, which for several years promotes vegan and gluten-free diet. Yes, and in the habitat of the “top” nutritionists from Instagram and neophytes who have just began to observe the healthy lifestyle the word “gluten” — like horror. For them, the label “gluten free” became more desirable than the “natural” or “GMO”. Gluten-free products are often referred to diet, thinking that they are impossible to recover. Yes, and get from them only benefit. Therefore, the search for gluten-free alternatives to conventional products has become almost a mass hysteria.
But if so devil as he is painted? Whether gluten harms the body of each of us?
What is gluten?
Gluten is a sticky substance, the collective name of a group of proteins that are part of wheat, rye, barley and most grains. This substance contains not only throughout baking, but in all kinds of foods made with wheat flour as a thickener, for example in sauces, ketchup, sausages, sausages, processed foods, desserts and even ice cream.
Since the structure of the gluten is like glue, it is widely used to give a finished food elastic structure. Most often we are talking about cakes and desserts with flour, but gluten can be contained in even your favorite milk shakes.
Products containing gluten
Gluten per 100 g of product:
Wheat flour (3 – 5g)
Barley (barley) (2.2 – 2.8 g)
Rye flour (2 – 2.5 g)
Oatmeal (2 – 2.2 g)
Millet (1.5 – 1.7 g)
Spelt (0.3 – 1 g)
Thus in pseudosecular cultures (buckwheat, quinoa, rice), no gluten.
Full list of gluten free products looks like this:
It is worth noting the fact that if the meat no gluten in the meatballs-semi-finished products it most likely is, if the package is not labeled “gluten-free”. This is because when cooking use breadcrumbs or bread crumbs. The same principle can be analyzed and other “prepared” foods you can find in stores.
Harmful gluten?
Gluten by itself it is not harmful and toxic. Moreover, he even unremarkable and is to foods made with gluten crops were elastic and plastic. Gluten, you might say, improves the structure of dough and bread quality.
Contrary to popular belief, gluten is not dangerous for most people. The real problem, he can deliver only to those people who have an Allergy to it or a genetic predisposition to celiac disease.
Acute gluten intolerance — celiac disease” — is extremely rare. In fact, scientists say that the disease affected only 1% of the population (on average 1 out of every 100-150). These people use even minimal amounts of gluten or (up to one cookie) can cause serious food allergies. However indirect symptoms which often lead to inflammatory processes in the body.
Some people with a genetic intolerance of gluten, this protein can cause an inflammatory reaction similar to an Allergy time bomb. Inflammatory cells penetrate the small intestine and accumulate. Gradually, they replace it with a healthy villous lining, which is responsible for normal digestion. Subsequently, the nutrient absorption is disturbed. This process is unhealthy, it is called celiac disease.
Other people are allergic to gluten can manifest itself not so drastically, so it is difficult to diagnose. To understand whether you have celiac disease, you should get tested for allergies (specifically gluten). Normally, you can suspect yourself celiac disease, if you have often bloating, unstable stool, as well as significantly reduced levels of hemoglobin and iron.
Dangerous gluten is for people who are not coeliac?
The simpler the protein, the less to it is the reaction and allergies. And gluten represents a fairly simple protein. Therefore, an intolerance of gluten in healthy people is rare. Most often, it is possible to identify in children. It can reveal the specific signs of Allergy, such as eosinophilic gastroenteritis, erosive gastritis and other ulcerative lesions of the gastrointestinal tract. However, the protein is the most recent cause of such condition.
Sometimes gluten intolerance develops in adults. As a rule, it is temporary and is the result of certain diseases and certain conditions of the gastrointestinal tract. The emergence of temporary gluten intolerance can affect moved recently, bacterial and viral infections, dysbiosis of the intestine, acute diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Viral infections often give complications in the pancreas, the organ that secretes digestive enzymes. Eventually the body begins to worse to deal with those products that previously did not cause problems. In this case we are talking about gluten food, so as to digest difficult.
After a recovery period, however, a temporary Allergy to gluten often takes place, if the disease is not caused severe damage to the digestive tract.
Also gluten intolerance can develop with consumption of excessive amounts of food containing this protein.
What can be concluded? To check, does you gluten, go to an allergist and take the tests. You also can exclude from the diet foods with a high content of gluten. But we should not abandon it forever, if no prerequisites for this.