Doctors told to whom useful especially there lemon
Scientists have confirmed that lemon is a very useful product, which contains a lot of vitamins and minerals.
It boosts immunity and removes the problems with the gastrointestinal tract. In particular, it has a positive effect on the functioning of the liver.
After consumption of this fruit increases resistance to infections. This fruit are derived cholesterol and toxins, greatly accelerates metabolic processes in the liver.
As for lemon juice, it makes use of to produce enzymes for the digestion of complex proteins. Also liquefies the blood, filtered by the liver. If the body is broken, formation of blood clots.
Doctors advise to use lemon as often as possible. It should be added not only in tea and use as a condiment for fish and meat. The juice of the fruit is perfect as a filling for cakes. In the morning, lemon can be added to a glass of cool water, which will increase the breakdown of fat cells, and people will become more cheerful.