Doctors told under what health problems harmful tomatoes

July 3, 2019

In summer, the diet of the people there are more fruits and vegetables. But not everyone knows that some vegetables should be consumed with caution.

Медики рассказали, при каких проблемах со здоровьем вредны помидоры

Popular tomatoes can harm the health, they should be consumed in small doses. The doctors told me how dangerous this vegetable.

Tomatoes — benefit or harm? Doctors said that people suffering from joint diseases and problems with the gastrointestinal tract should minimize the consumption of this vegetable. Tomatoes should not eat for colitis and acute gastritis.

In tomatoes contains organic acids, they can be harmful to the body. They have a choleretic effect, which causes the motion of the stones and cramps in the gallbladder.

For people without health problems tomatoes need the product, because they improve digestion, increase appetite and inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria.

