Doctors told what is the use of tomatoes
July 7, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Revealed an unexpected benefit of the tomatoes.
Tomato is not only juicy flesh and pleasant taste which make them an ideal component of various dishes, but many health benefits.
Despite its small size, tomatoes are a rich source of vitamins and minerals that are associated with lower incidence of stroke.
These berries contains vitamin K, needed for blood clotting and wound healing.
Red, yellow & orange color provides carotenoids – substances that are important for good vision. In addition, they can help to protect us from skin cancer, reducing the harm of ultraviolet radiation.
Not less important component is lycopene. This is a very powerful antioxidant that is particularly effective in maintaining bone health and reducing blood pressure.