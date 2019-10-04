Doctors told, what products it is better not to consume tomatoes
American scientists found out, what products it is better not to consume tomatoes. The combination of tomatoes with the rich in iron ingredients can destroy the anticancer properties of these vegetables, said the experts.
Among not recommended to eat dishes were meatballs in tomato sauce and Bolognese sauce. The Ohio University (USA) research staff conducted a study involving seven volunteers, offering them cocktails tomatoes, in iron and without it. The results showed low levels of lycopene, a known anti-cancer properties, blood and digestive fluids those participants who consumed tomato drink, which contained iron.
Iron plays an important role in the diet, but because of the mixing element with the lycopene properties of the latter become ineffective. According to the author, Rachel Kopek, that the iron can destroy some compounds has long been known, but what harm it has carotenoids such as lycopene, was a revelation. Anti-cancer properties of lycopene are destroyed when a person uses a Bolognese sauce, cereals fortified with iron with added tomato sauce or meatballs in tomato sauce.
Thanks to a new study involving seven medical students, the scientists were able to study the process of metabolism. Currently experts can’t exactly explain what’s going on with the absorption of lycopene. Assumes food with iron effect on lycopene as the oxidant. Light of science in the future, I plan to conduct research to better define the function of lycopene in the fight against cancer, to understand how it interacts with other products.