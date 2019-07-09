Doctors told, what tests you need to take to detect cancer in the early stages
There is a lot of information about how to recognize cancer in a number of symptoms. But doctors say that cancer is diagnosed only on the basis of medical research and analysis.
Within five years the country will be implemented the national project “Health”, providing for the compulsory medical examination of citizens. The survey will include sighting oncoscience for different ages. According to the chief oncologist of the European clinic of surgery and Oncology Andrey Pyleva, ideally such oncoscience should be based on age, gender, and the presence of chronic diseases in humans.
“If we are talking about a comprehensive medical examination, you should pass, first of all, the most simple examination and an ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis, the fibrogastroscopy, and women a mammogram. Important is the passage of a colonoscopy – after the age of 45 years”, — said the high on the tests that detect cancer at early stages.
As for blood tests for tumor markers, the doctor evaluates this procedure as unnecessary. According to Pylev check blood tests for tumor markers may only confuse the situation because of the large number of false-positive and false-negative results.
Other specialist, oncologist Daniel Shepelev, added that to detect any possible cancers in the chest should be low-dose computed tomography of the chest, or krupnoformatnoy digital fluorography. He noted that these surveys are much more effective in diagnostics than conventional fluoroscopy.
In addition, the doctor noted the importance of the fecal occult blood test – this test allows you to detect early stages of bowel cancer.