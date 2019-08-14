Doctors told what the result of drinking hibiscus tea

Herbal tea hibiscus is used to prevent various diseases, it affects blood pressure and helps with hangovers. However, there are contraindications told by the doctors.

Медики рассказали, к чему может привести употребление чая каркаде

This tea is bright Burgundy color, it is sour in taste as it is prepared from dried hibiscus flowers. The main feature of these plants is to strengthen the walls of blood vessels. Pressure is reduced, there occurs a beneficial effect on the gastrointestinal tract, removes toxins from the body. Along with this, warn doctors, patients with gastritis should avoid drinking this tea. It is not appropriate and persons suffering from stomach ulcers.

The health effects of hibiscus. Drink from it relieves the symptoms of hangover, is effective in reducing poisoning and has properties of sleeping pills. This tea contains a lot of minerals and vitamins, improve immunity, diminish suffering from depression and stress, nervous strain disappears. It is recommended to use as a treatment for colds.

