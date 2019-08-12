Doctors told what to do for rheumatism
German doctors recommend to drastically reduce the consumption of animal protein in rheumatoid arthritis. This is due to the negative effect of arachidonic acid contained only in meat and eggs, which contributes to the development of inflammatory processes.
Proper nutrition plays an important role in rheumatoid arthritis although no diet can alter the hereditary basis and treat the disease. You can only slow the disease and alleviate the condition. Patients with this disease should avoid arachidonic acid to the extent possible, according to doctors from Germany. As studies have shown that this substance contributes to the worsening of the inflammatory processes that cause pain and swelling of the joints.
Arachidonic acid is found only in animal protein, i.e. meat, sausages, dairy products. Eggs should be avoided to the extent possible, and in dairy products it is better to use options with a low fat content.
Inflammatory-rheumatic diseases include rheumatoid arthritis, polyarthrosis of the fingers, Bechterew’s disease (ankylosing spondylarthritis), psoriatic arthritis and arthritis associated with inflammatory bowel disease and gout.
“We strongly advise to reduce the consumption of animal protein. Already with two small meat dishes per week maximum recommended amount weeks 350 mg,” — noted experts.