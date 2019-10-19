Doctors told when best to drink milk
October 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
A glass of cow’s milk for Breakfast will save you from obesity and diabetes. To obtain the curative effect, use this product daily.
Protein contained in milk helps to slow the absorption of carbohydrates. As a result, the feeling of saturation after meal remains for a long time. In addition, drunk in the morning, 250 ml of milk allows you to stabilize the level of sugar in the blood.
“Nutritionists always talked about the importance of morning meal, so the results of our study should prompt people to include in your Breakfast milk,” says Professor Douglas Goff from the University of Guelph in Canada.