Doctors told which compresses useful for varicose veins
Ten effective recipes.
Compresses are widely used for the treatment of several diseases. As a prophylactic and auxiliary method, they can be used for varicose veins.
Recipe 1
Grind some fresh fern leaves to obtain a homogeneous slurry, pour into a separate bowl resulting juice, add the same amount of sour milk and stir thoroughly.
The resulting tool should be applied to the folded in several layers of gauze, which is applied to the affected area of the body. Keep in over night.
Recipe 2
Fresh tomatoes should be washed, cut into thin slices, put on the bandage, which attach to the affected areas. Compress leave for 2 hours, after this time, replace the new one.
To achieve the effect of a compress you need to change 3 times.
Recipe 3
This method is effective only at the initial stage of the disease when the first symptoms – vascular “stars”.
For the procedure should shatter young willow branches and attach them to the affected areas of the body.
Recipe 4
Potato peel rinse, boil, cool, put on folded in several layers of cheesecloth and attach it to the affected areas. This tool improves blood circulation and skin texture.
Recipe 5
For the procedure you should sprinkle the affected areas of the body baking soda and cover their pre-soaped economic or soap leaves cabbage. Cabbage leaves must be attached to the leg with warm cloth and leave overnight.
This remedy relieves pain, and improves the condition of the patient even in advanced forms of varicose veins.
Recipe 6
To restore the impaired circulation and normalize the function of blood vessels it is recommended to use alcohol swabs. This should be wetted with alcohol or vodka soles of socks and wear them for pre-steamed legs. From above it is advisable to wear another pair of warm socks.
Recipe 7
To achieve a positive effect in the treatment of varicose veins it is recommended to apply a compress using alcohol tinctures Kalanchoe pinnate. Several fresh leaves of the plant to wash and grind until mushy state, and then pour 100 ml of 40% alcohol. The resulting tool should be placed for 7 days in a dark place, then strain and use for rubbing into the affected areas of the body before sleep. After the procedure, treated areas should place a warm cloth.
After 5 treatments there is usually blanching of vascular “stars” and the disappearance of pain.
Recipe 8
2 teaspoons of chamomile flowers pour 1 Cup boiling water, infuse for 20 minutes, drain, soak received infusion of gauze and apply the compress to the affected eyelids.
Recipe 9
The flowers and leaves of wormwood carefully grind, mix with a small amount of sour milk, wrap in cheesecloth and attach it to the affected varicose veins parts of the face.
Recipe 10
Milk to boil, soak the gauze pads and apply them on the problem areas of the skin. As the cooling compress should be changed.