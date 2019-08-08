Doctors told which foods will help fight drowsiness
The doctors said that foods containing protein help to get rid of sleepiness better sweet coffee. In order to tone up, eat enough protein.
By results of researches of scientists from the University of Cambridge, brain activity stimulates better not sugar, and protein. If you need to cheer up or focus on work, doctors suggest to drink a glass of milk, instead of eating chocolate.
Experts said that sugar does not contribute to the work of the orexin cells, which are located in the hypothalamus. This unit is structures of the body produces a synthesis neuropeptide governing the energy balance in the body. Due to the suppression of sugar on orexin action, people become more lethargic, drowsy, eating food that contains this product.
At that time, as polypeptides that stimulate cell neuropeptides and remove the blocking action of sugar. To quickly perk up in the morning and save energy during the day, you must eat protein foods. After eating high-protein food, improving concentration, say scientists.