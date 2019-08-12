Doctors told which fruits help arthritis
British doctors conducted a series of experiments and came to the conclusion that eating certain fruits can reduce pain and inflammation in arthritis. Experts explain why people suffering with this disease, it is useful to include in the diet following of fruits.
Red apples contain the antioxidant quercetin, which is essential for skin, joint cartilage and ligaments. It contains in the skin – the brighter the color, the greater the percentage of an element in the fruit. According to scientists, only a quarter of one avocado helps to ease the symptoms of arthritis and it is an excellent prevention. Watermelon is effective as a diuretic, which stimulates the withdrawal of harmful toxins from the body. Filled with carotenoids and flavonoids berry has strong anti-inflammatory properties.
Drinking fresh cherry juice reduces lesions and inflammation helps in controlling pain symptoms. About the benefits of strawberries say the results of the experiment conducted by scientists, women ate more than 16 berries per week, which led to lower C-reactive protein in the body, which increases during acute arthritis. The pineapple has properties that reduce pain. Experts advise to include in the weekly diet of 200 grams of this fruit.