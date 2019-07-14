Doctors told which oils rid of dangerous belly fat
Doctors from the UK told exactly what oils can get rid of dangerous belly fat and to prevent its formation. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Visceral fat is stored in abdominal cavity close to many vital organs, including the liver, pancreas and intestines. For this reason, its excess is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance and cardiovascular diseases. Saturated fat is considered “bad”, especially when it is used in large quantities, it is in butter, cheese and red meat. A study conducted by the American diabetes Association, showed that a higher intake of monounsaturated fat leads to a decrease in distribution of body fat in the abdominal area. Thus, to bring the shape options in the procedure but are encouraged to cook with olive or rapeseed oil. Sunflower oil contains polyunsaturated fats that should also take into account giving him the preference.
Omega-3 unsaturated fatty acids is also good in this respect. The best sources are: fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, sardine. It is recommended to give preference to nuts and seeds, vegetable oils (rapeseed, linseed), green leafy vegetables, and fortified food products, for example, milk and yogurt. Along with a healthy diet, regular exercise are the key to getting rid of the dangerous visceral fat.