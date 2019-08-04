Doctors told which wine is good for diabetics
August 4, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Red wine is beneficial only in moderation.
Red wine contains a substance useful for those suffering from diabetes and Alzheimer’s people.
To such conclusion came researchers from Boston University.
Useful properties of the antioxidant resveratrol contained in red wine. It increases the flexibility and elasticity of the blood vessels in the human body, which reduces the likelihood of strokes and heart problems.
Also contained in red wine antioxidant able to slow the degradation of thought processes and memory impairment in Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists say that resveratrol can be found not only in red wine. Useful antioxidant also found in peanuts, berries and red grapes.
Loading...