Doctors told which women are more exposed to the risk of cystitis
Doctors from Germany told which women are at risk to develop cystitis more likely. In particular, it concerns the fair sex, sexually active.
According to estimates, every second woman at least once in their life suffers from cystitis, and the other half, respectively, often. 20-30% of patients even for a relapse of the infection. It is worth considering that regular intake of antibiotics leads to resistance, or rather, the drug becomes increasingly ineffective against this disease, and each time the gut flora requires more months to regenerate, so every effort should be made to the disease has not reappeared, warn doctors. This is especially true of sexually active women because the urethra is close to vagina constantly exposed to mechanical stress during intercourse. The risk group includes women taking hormonal contraceptives, since there is contact with the mucous membrane of the bladder, which becomes drier, which facilitates colonization by bacteria. And finally, ladies in or after menopause should be careful, as the protective seal of the skin of the urethra in connection with age may regress.
The experts gave advice about the prevention of cystitis, including personal hygiene, in that case, if the bladder is prone to inflammation, it is recommended to drink plenty of water. In the same list healthy lifestyle which first of all is to abandon bad habits.