Doctors told, who are more prone to cancer
Scientists from Norway summed up the large-scale 65-year-old study, which involved seven thousand patients with multiple sclerosis. It turned out that this disease increases the risk of development of malignant tumors.
According to the report, which was presented in the Fifth Congress of the European Academy of neurology in Oslo, multiple sclerosis increases the risk of cancer of all types, but the probability of certain types of oncological diseases grows especially strong.
“The risk of lung cancer among patients with multiple sclerosis increased by sixty-six per cent, the risk of cancer of the organs of the Central nervous system is increased by fifty two percent and the risk of cancer of the genitourinary system increased by fifty-one percent. In General, the probability of cancer in multiple sclerosis is growing by fourteen per cent”, says Nina Grytten, lead author of the research paper.
The study involved nearly seven thousand people with RS. Patients were born in the period 1930-1979 years.
In the control group was composed nearly nine thousand twins without MS, as well as nearly thirty-eight thousand individual patients in Norwegian hospitals without PC.
Earlier studies on the correlation between RS and the risk of cancer, showed quite contradictory results, so the researchers do not plan to rest on our laurels and intend to continue work in this area.