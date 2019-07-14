Doctors told, who can not eat bananas
Doctors told, who should not eat bananas. Even perfectly healthy people after using these fruits can experience bloating, in some cases, there is a food Allergy, health may deteriorate.
According to a study conducted by experts of Harvard Health Publications, bananas are extremely useful. However, you can’t eat heart diseases and varicose veins, as they promote elimination of fluids from the body, it increases the density of blood. Ripe fruits not recommended for diabetics, however, their food will become cooked or unripe bananas. At elevated pressure called the fruit to eat should not be, experts advise, as this is a thickening of the blood. The irritation intestinal the fruit is impossible because of the outflow of bile and storing gases, in some cases, there is bloating.
People suffering from obesity, bananas should not be consumed, as their artificial ripening causes the conversion of cellulose and starch in carbohydrates with a high glycemic index. This leads to increased blood sugar levels and promote active reproduction of fat cells.