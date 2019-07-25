Doctors told, who can not eat ginger

Ginger root health.

It is full of vitamin a and has almost medicinal properties. However, it is worth remembering that one should consume it carefully, so as not to harm health.

People with disorders of the blood

Ginger can worsen blood condition people who suffer from hemophilia, a chronic bleeding, which appears on the basis of reduced blood clotting. The reason is that ginger accelerates blood circulation.

Pregnant

Ginger contains many strong stimulants, which can cause premature contractions in pregnant women. It is especially dangerous to use the root in the last trimester.

People trying to gain weight

Ginger reduces appetite and speeds up metabolism. Thus, people who want to get better, should avoid eating ginger, as well as any additives in the composition of which it enters.

People who use drugs to regulate blood pressure or diabetes

You ask what can interfere with ginger this group of people? All the same, it accelerates the metabolism, so some medications may simply not be able to perform its function. Especially risky to combine ginger with anticoagulants, beta-blockers and drug-based insulin.

