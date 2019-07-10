Doctors told, who can not eat melon
On the shelves of shops and markets are popping melons.
They are rich in vitamins and iron. However, despite all the useful properties of this product, there are a number of contraindications to its use.
So, there is a melon is not recommended for: diabetes, inflammatory and infectious diseases of the stomach and intestines, and it can have lactating women, to protect the child from a disorder of the chair.
Useful properties of melon
In melon concentrated a large amount of iron, so for those who have problems with the blood, this bocheva culture is perfect.
• Most of the vitamins that are in the melon, we need to support the work of the heart and nervous system.
• Melon due to all its beneficial properties comes to fighting viruses and bacteria, hence there is the protection of the immune system.