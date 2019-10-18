Doctors told, who can not eat oranges

Oranges have a lot of useful properties and inhibit the aging process.
However, not everyone can eat this fruit.

Citrus is not recommended if you:

suffer from gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer, gastritis with high acidity of gastric juice;

suffer from allergies, skin, eczema and other skin diseases;

recently suffered severe emotional distress (it may be able to provoke an allergic reaction);

taking medications for treatment of arterial hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

