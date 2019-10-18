Doctors told, who can not eat oranges
October 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Oranges have a lot of useful properties and inhibit the aging process.
However, not everyone can eat this fruit.
Citrus is not recommended if you:
suffer from gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer, gastritis with high acidity of gastric juice;
suffer from allergies, skin, eczema and other skin diseases;
recently suffered severe emotional distress (it may be able to provoke an allergic reaction);
taking medications for treatment of arterial hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.