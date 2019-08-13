Doctors told, who can’t drink a lot of coffee
August 13, 2019
Migraines and coffee should be limited.
People suffering from migraine should drink less than two cups of coffee per day. To such conclusion doctors from Harvard, published an article in the American Journal of Medicine.
“Daily consumption of two cups of coffee or other beverages with caffeine will not affect the health of people suffering from migraines, but three or more cups, you can greatly increase the likelihood of headaches,” — said one of the researchers.
Within six months, during the experiment, the scientists analyzed how coffee affected the health of subjects with migraine.
It turned out that the risk of headaches increased by 30-40% when used in a three Cup of coffee.
