Doctors told, who can’t eat hazelnuts

Hazelnut — sweet and nuts.

But do not forget that it may harm your body. About who dangerous to eat hazelnuts.

Hazelnuts affects the body as follows:

lowers cholesterol,
increases hemoglobin
cleans the blood.
removes toxins,
boosts immunity
useful for those who suffer from hypertension

However, hazelnut can’t eat at:

enterocolitis, gastric ulcer, colitis and gastritis, duodenal ulcer disease;

the ban on the consumption is and when you have SARS, sore throat, cough and colds, as well as diathesis, urticaria, eczema, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

