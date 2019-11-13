Doctors told, who can’t eat hazelnuts
Hazelnut — sweet and nuts.
But do not forget that it may harm your body. About who dangerous to eat hazelnuts.
Hazelnuts affects the body as follows:
lowers cholesterol,
increases hemoglobin
cleans the blood.
removes toxins,
boosts immunity
useful for those who suffer from hypertension
However, hazelnut can’t eat at:
enterocolitis, gastric ulcer, colitis and gastritis, duodenal ulcer disease;
the ban on the consumption is and when you have SARS, sore throat, cough and colds, as well as diathesis, urticaria, eczema, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.