Doctors told, who can’t eat raw eggs
The doctors said that washing the shell with hot water using detergents, does not reduce the risk of salmonellosis.
Some people prefer to eat raw eggs because of their nutritional properties and unusual taste. Culinary recipes are also provided for the use of the product without heat treatment.
Really, raw eggs are rich in nutrients, they can improve the digestion and to normalize the acidity of the stomach. But they are dangerous to human health, and the consequences of their use of food infection and death. The Ministry of agriculture of the USA declared that no one should eat raw eggs because they may contain bacteria that cause serious consequences.
According to the estimates of the Department for control over quality of foodstuff and medicines more than 79 thousand people a year get sick with foodborne illnesses, and more than 30 people die from eating eggs contaminated with Salmonella. And this is only the reported cases, in reality the figures are much higher.
Some people believe that washing the shell with hot water with use of detergents reduces the risk. However, experts assure that the microorganisms in the infected products often are in the yolk and penetrate through the pores of the shell.
In addition to Salmonella raw eggs are dangerous for people with obesity, because they contain large amounts of cholesterol and fatty acids, which if consumed frequently do not carry the benefit and burden heart.
Also the use of raw eggs is dangerous for children under 7 years and people are prone to allergies. The protein in them is a strong stimulus for the immune system and often causes pathological reactions. Diabetics, people with liver disease, pancreatitis and difficulties in the assimilation of protein, too, is to abandon the use of this product in its raw form.