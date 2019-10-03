Doctors told, who rarely suffer from cardiovascular diseases
A meta-analysis of existing research has led scientists from the United States to a simple conclusion — people who look at life with optimism, are less likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease. Pessimists, respectively, are victims of heart problems and blood vessels often.
According to the publication JAMA Network Open, a team of scientists under the leadership of Alan Rozanski subjected to meta-analysis of a dozen scientific papers, which at the time was involved two hundred thirty thousand people. We are talking about studies with different duration — some of them only took two years and some lasted for four decades.
The tendency of research participants to the pessimism or optimism was determined with the help of special questionnaires. Comparing survey data with the results of the research, the scientists found a clear correlation. Optimists are becoming victims of cardiovascular diseases by 35% less, plus, they have 14% less pronounced risk of early death.
“We don’t know exactly what biological mechanisms explain the lower susceptibility of optimists cardiovascular disease, but future research, we believe, will allow us to understand the reasons of this connection in more detail. However already it is now clear that optimism causes people to live longer, but also protects them from some diseases” — say the authors of the study.