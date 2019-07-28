Doctors told, who should not use pepper
Sweet bell pepper Capsicum annuum is a delicious and incredibly useful for human health vegetable. To use it you not all. Doctors told whom it is contraindicated.
Bell pepper is one of the most low-calorie vegetables. Per 100 grams of the product accounts for only 20 calories. Thus it consists of 90% water, but contains a huge amount of useful minerals and vitamins. To avoid losing valuable items, use a vegetable better in its raw form.
Bell peppers, especially green, helps to reduce the risk of stroke, perfectly removes toxins and other harmful substances. Thus in a yellow pepper a huge amount of potassium, which is essential for the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system, brain and musculoskeletal system. Red pepper is characterized in that it contains lycopene, it determines the color of the vegetable, and also protects the body from premature aging. In addition, red pepper contains large amounts of beta-carotene, responsible for the health of the visual system and preventive Oncology.
But with all the positive properties of sweet pepper should consume it carefully. The vegetable is contraindicated in case of Allergy, disorders of the heart and hypertension, hyperexcitability of Central nervous system, gastric ulcer, diseases of kidneys and liver, and hemorrhoids.