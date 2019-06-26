Doctors told who should not use peppermint

About the aroma of mint is known to everyone. Many people add it to tea, meals and drinks. It gives a special taste and aroma. However, not all know that there are contraindications to the use of mint.

Медики рассказали, кому противопоказана мята

Abuse mint should not pregnant women, people with low blood pressure, as well as those who suffer from diseases of the cardiovascular system or the circulatory system.

Properties of peppermint can have a negative impact on the health of young children, and men who have peppermint can trigger infertility.

