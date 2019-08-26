Doctors told why a feeling of pulsation in the neck is fraught with danger
American doctors told why a feeling of pulsation in the neck is fraught with danger. According to experts, this symptom may indicate high blood pressure, which is fraught with risk of damage to the main body of the Central nervous system.
According to physicians from the United States, most often a feeling of pulsation in the neck associated with anxiety that is directly related to increased blood pressure. When the rate is high, blood flow through the carotid artery becomes turbulent. Blood pressure and pulse are closely related to each other, rising or falling together. In this case, does not exclude a hypertensive crisis requiring immediate treatment to the doctor. Most often the condition is accompanied by sudden pain in the back.
“The emergency situation is very high blood pressure, which in any case cannot be ignored. This can cause damage to the brain, heart, eyes or kidneys. Pulsating sensation in the neck is likely a sign of dangerous conditions or other serious problems, especially if there are such symptoms: irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness,” say the doctors.
Other signs of high blood pressure include severe headaches, fatigue, vision problems, discomfort in the chest. At risk are people with a family history.