Doctors told why beer is good for your liver
Drinking beer in moderation will help to cope with various diseases. Researchers were told what benefits the body can bring the consumption of beer. The conclusions made in the study by German experts, representing the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.
According to doctors, as part of the beer has xanthohumol and ISO-alpha-bitter acid. These chemical compounds reduce the risk of the person of fatty liver. In addition, they can help to reduce inflammation.
Contained in the malty drink acid positively affects glucose metabolism. If you drink beer in moderation, you can handle overweight.
However, the positive effect it is important to observe a measure, as in the case of the abuse of beer health suffers. Also better to give up a variety of salty snacks to go with beer, otherwise it can trigger the recruitment of extra pounds.