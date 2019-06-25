Doctors told why it is useful to have your Breakfast ice cream
Ice cream is one of the most popular and favorite desserts of people of all ages. During the experiments, the experts engaged volunteers who regularly ate ice cream for Breakfast, and then performed the test task.
Scientists have implemented a unique experiment, the result of which allowed doctors to capture an interesting pattern.
It turned out that regular consumption of ice cream in the morning contributes to the development of mental abilities in people.
According to scientists, this product stimulates the activity of the brain, improving the intelligence. This conclusion was made by scientists from the clinical center, are located in Japan. The initiators of the research from the University Kerin reported that eating ice cream in the morning, a man significantly increases your brain activity.
Doctors say that in the process of implementing tests they could not figure out the reason due to which ice cream has this effect on the Central nervous system of humans. Japanese experts said that brain activity increases after people eat ice cream.
