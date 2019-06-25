Doctors told why men need to be sure to eat yogurt

A group of researchers found that eating yogurt reduces the risk of developing benign intestinal tumour in men.

Медики рассказали, почему мужчинам нужно обязательно есть йогурт

All the volunteers did an endoscopy of the lower intestine in the period from 1986 to 2012. Every four years the participants provided information about their lifestyle and diet, including consumption of yogurt.

Scientists have recorded 5811 cases of benign tumors adenomas in men and women — 8116.

In men who frequently consumed yogurt, the risk of developing benign tumors decreased by 19%. The emergence of adenomas in the large intestine, which can degenerate into cancer decreased by 26%.

