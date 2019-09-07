Doctors told you what kind of meat reduces the risk of breast cancer
Scientists have established that consumption of poultry meat in the form of chicken, Turkey or duck is associated with a lower risk of developing breast cancer.
While addiction to red meat is considered to be a significant factor in the occurrence of cancer, the consumption of poultry meat may instead lower the risk of cancer of the breast. To such conclusion the American scientists.
Surveyed scientists were 42 thousand women, which experts worked for seven years. Experts interested in the food preferences of subjects, in particular, the amount of consumed meat, its varieties and ways of cooking.
During the study women were diagnosed 1,536 cases of invasive breast cancer. The scientists were able to establish a correlation between the consumption of meat in women and their risk of cancer of the breast.
“Women who used the greatest amount of red meat, the probability of occurrence of breast cancer was 23% higher than that of women who consumed it at a minimum. In turn, the women who used the greatest number of poultry, the risk of this disease was 15% less than women who ate it only a little,” — said the authors of the project.
It is noteworthy that the relationship between consumption of poultry meat in women and their best protection against breast cancer was preserved taking into account factors such as physical activity, obesity and alcohol consumption. But what with this, the consumption of poultry meat reduces the risk of breast cancer, scientists are still unclear, it is yet to be seen.