Doctors transferred healthy foods when you irritable bowel syndrome
Doctors from Germany have listed healthy foods when you irritable bowel syndrome. According to doctors, these food products are not only favourable impact on the digestive system, but also minimize flatulence.
Irritable bowel syndrome is not dangerous, but greatly affects the quality of life. People with a condition plagued by stomach cramps, bloating or constipation. As studies have shown that fermentable organic substances aggravate the situation. These include: oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols — these are different types of carbohydrates, which are found, for example, noodles and sweets. During digestion, they produce more gases. In people with this diagnosis it may become an additional burden on the digestive organs. In connection with the foregoing, the German doctors suggest to focus the diet on oranges, kiwi, melons, cucumbers, spinach, paprika, beans, especially lentils. Among the recommended products are also peanut, almond, all kinds of fish in raw form.
“Well transferred these products, everyone has to learn for themselves, so you need a food diary. Every nuance, including the method of processing. For example, lentils though it is recommended if irritable bowel syndrome, but can cause flatulence, if undercooked,” said the doctors.