Doctors urged drivers not to forget the benefits of 10 thousand steps per day
People are constantly moving in transport are more likely to have cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity. To avoid health problems, doctors urge drivers not to forget the benefits of 10 thousand steps per day.
Cardiologist Yuri Konev in honor of Day of refusal of the car told that older people have to do every day and 6-7 thousand steps, the elderly – to 5000. If the norm is not respected, the cardiovascular system begins to weaken, leading to death at an earlier age.
Nikolay Konov, Vice-President of the “League of nation’s health”, recalled that the three-minute walk lowers blood pressure, 5-minute – improves mood, 10 minutes – helps to create a 30 minute – burns extra calories. In Russia with obesity face 30% of the population. The problem is acute, but it can be solved, if you follow the rule of 10 thousand steps.