Doctors urged to use natural oils to relieve symptoms of colds
Through the use of natural aromatic oils can eliminate the symptoms of some colds. With the help of this tool, there is also a chance to strengthen the immune system in the autumn.
In addition to colds, with the help of aromatic oils can relieve stress and unpleasant pain syndromes. For example, through eucalyptus cough is usually treated, and it allows to remove from the airway swelling and irritation. In the case of respiratory diseases experts recommended to use natural product with the scent of lime, while sage struggles with the manifestations of a cold or sore throat observed in inflammatory processes. Certainly in the home medicine Cabinet to keep essential oils of lemon, cinnamon and rosemary and lavender.
Aroma oils with bergamot or ginger is effective in the temperature and also aromas of tea tree. With the help of these funds are made inhalation is also possible rubbing.