Doctors victims of a nuclear explosion in Russia, promised compensation for 500 rubles: revealed shocking…
Mainstream media around the world discuss the situation with amazing text transcripts of the press conference which was given on August 19 , the President of France Emmanuel macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting on the French Riviera. As already reported “FACTS”, the Russian leader paid a working visit. The text decoding in the Russian language was published on the official Kremlin website.
The Western media were surprised by a very incorrect translation. Evident that the words of the Rules and some of the questions raised by journalists, have changed, which can hardly be attributed to a weak professional training of translators. It is obvious that the text is carefully corrected for the readers.
For example, we removed all the statements of the Macron, which sounded the word “election”. This was done in the part where the President of France criticized the Russian authorities for the crackdown on peaceful protests, during which people protested against the election Commission’s refusal to register opposition candidates for deputies of the Moscow city Duma.
But now I would like to draw attention to another point. Was completely distorted the question of the correspondent of the BFMTV Putin. The right translation of it was: “a Nuclear accident occurred last week at the military platform in nenoksa. It’s about the fact that in cities around the increased radiation background. What kind of new weapons there were tested?”
Decoding is a variant of the question: “recently there was a nuclear incident in Siberia. Talking about the high level of radioactivity in the air…”
Putin’s response stunning in its cynicism: “it is Necessary to first understand geography. In Siberia there were no incidents. If you mean in the North sea, it is a different region of the Russian Federation. No threat there, and no increase in the background there also does not exist…”
Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said: “This misunderstanding has occurred because of an error of the translator. We are talking about the script of the words of the interpreter. The work of simultaneous interpreters is very difficult.” Peskov stressed that the text transcripts on the Kremlin website will be corrected.
Unlikely it podkorrektirovatj Putin’s words that “there is no threat there, and no increase in the background there also does not exist…”. While the Russian President exercises her irony and lies, the Russians living in the Arkhangelsk region, where there was a “nuclear accident” is not a laughing matter. “FACTS” already reported that the explosion in nenoksa under the Severodvinsk killed seven people. Five of them are civilian specialists of Rosatom. A few more people are on treatment in Moscow in the State of biophysical center named after Burnazyan. It is also known that there were examination doctors, who provided first aid to the victims.
The Internet-the edition “jellyfish” published candid stories of these people. Their names journalists have changed. But their words, in contrast to the Kremlin press service did not change. Details told by Russian doctors shocked.
Here is a small excerpts from the story of doctor of the regional hospital of Arkhangelsk:
8 Aug at 16:35 in our hospital brought the three victims at a military training ground. We doctors were directly asked if patients brought someone with radiation. Accompanying patients told us that they are all deactivated. We were told: “They are not dangerous to work”.
The patients were in very serious condition, so to do the maximum that depends on us, the hospital called the on-call team and advanced trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons (some of the patients had fractures of the spine and hips).
After a while, after we began already to operate, came dosimetrists, measured the level of beta-radiation and in fear ran out of the operating room. The doctors caught them in the hallway, and they confessed that it rolls beta radiation…
The next day, when the hospital was already speaking in Russian, polluted with cesium-137, the military began to carry out decontamination in operating and emergency room, mowed all the grass around, all radioactive items that they could not be decontaminated, they dismantled and took with them — including a bath in the waiting room, where we washed victims.
And more important: we risked the lives of patients, who at that time were in the emergency room. We closed the emergency room only when they learned that we have three in the Department of radiation-contaminated patients. All the time in the hospital just steps from our victims were adolescents, pregnant women, people who wanted to get to the hospital help.
Monday, August 12, came to the hospital, the staff of the Ministry of health. After hours spent with patients, which the doctors knew was that they contaminated, but did not know exactly what is radiation and what doses, doctors began to ask the employees of the Ministry of health: “We are likely to have been exposed to. Who will answer for this? Who took this decision? And how we will be compensated?” The acting Minister replied that the doctors will pay overtime is $ 100 per hour. The fact that doctors have been exposed to, employees of the Ministry of health did not deny. Then there are people for five or six hours spent with the infected, they did surgery and got it for 500 rubles…
Military doctors came to the hospital too late. When we began to talk about the radiation victims, the diagnoses and suggested him to go to the house, they said, “No, we have children” “I am the father of these children, I will not go there”. Oh, and the doctors of our hospital, being nepridumannye spent with these patients a lot of time, anesthesiologists six hours spent, and military doctors don’t want to go for a moment…
In Burnazyan my colleagues have identified cesium. He’s a young man, now he has a pregnant wife. In the medical center asked him where he went on vacation in recent years. He began to list places traveled, and said that once visited in Thailand. It told him that where Thailand is, there is Japan: “You just ate there the Fukushima crabs!” The man had contact with the cesium for a few hours, participated in the operation, hung over a patient without a respiratory mask. And then went to check and said to him: “Oh, well, it’s your own fault, from Thailand brought over”…
They seized electronic and paper medical records of victims, to get all the documentation on them. So now we have no evidence no, we said, “Just forget about this day”. But we were not the owners of state secrets. The nurse knows no boundaries of this mystery. They were brought to our hospital a secret? No. She was washing them in the bathroom — the mystery? No…
The actual number of irradiated much more than six people (five of whom had died). They will receive the title of “heroes.” A civilian who received radiation at the same time — I mean and civilian contractors, who also were in the focus at the site, and doctors of our hospital, and emergency physicians, and employees of aircraft — will never achieve anything. When a year or three they’ll start to hurt, and they’ll start to hurt, they can’t prove anything. Documentation of the existence of victims in civilian areas will be removed from our hospital it was already deleted — examination will show that the doctors are all right as rain.. The civilians who were at the site, also will remain in the shadows — in the hospital none of them had seen everyone…
Our doctor, who received cesium-137, he just inhaled them. If he was warned, he’d be just as responsible, but I would have worn a respirator. Not inhaled would be cesium, the clothes would then threw the skin washed from the particles. Yes, we didn’t even have to reveal their [state] of the mystery about radiation. But when working with cholera the same can be said for doctors-a human right: “Lord, all put on respirators and protective clothing”. And all, we don’t need your secrets, we just want not to get infected, and die, at least when this can be easily avoided…
