Doctors: Vitamins not only reduce the risk of cancer
Overseas doctors recommended to eat foods with a variety of vitamins, which not only reduce the risk of cancer, but also can increase life expectancy. The arguments of the experts was published by the Mirror.
Previously, scientists came to the conclusion that vitamin D reduces the risk of cancer. In turn, the doctors say that the diet should take place the variety of these active substances, as the lack of a few of them may be deadly. In particular, vitamin C plays many important roles in the body, affecting heart health, immune and cardiovascular system. You can obtain it from all from all the colorful vegetables and fruits, especially darker, such as berries, chard, Kale and red pepper.
B vitamins are mainly essential for brain health, mood and concentration. Low energy level is one of the main reasons why people begin to feel worse with age. Contained in meat, fish and eggs, legumes, nuts and seeds, obese, rice, pasta.
Vitamin E is very important antioxidant in the body, in this connection, the connection is an important substance to life expectancy. Present in fatty foods, such as nuts, avocado, oil and seeds.
Vitamin K is equally important as it decreases the blood viscosity, which prevents formation of blood clots. Deficiency can lead to health problems of the bones, the cardiovascular system. Is it in green vegetables, tofu. Vitamin a is essential for the immune system and is especially important when it comes to the health of the lungs and digestive system. In the same list, the impact on fertility. Egg yolk, liver, fatty fish sources.