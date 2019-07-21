Doctors warn of heat dangers for people with type 2 diabetes
Doctors from the UK have warned of the dangers of heat for people suffering from type 2 diabetes. Experts told how to minimize the risk of deterioration. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
According to doctors, people with type 2 diabetes should revise aspects of their lifestyle to keep the blood sugar under control. In the summer they are especially important to take precautions. According to expert Michael Mosley, if the persons with this condition are drinking enough water, you risk dehydration. To determine if enough fluid is drunk, can the color of urine, which should be light yellow and almost transparent.
Hot weather also increases the risk of diagnosis of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia — low and high blood sugar respectively. People with the disease are not excluded neuropathy – inflammation of the nerves, manifested in the form of pain and loss of sensitivity. This means they may not feel that suffered burns.
“Those who need insulin injections, and sometimes find that the cold or hot weather can affect the rate of absorption of the drug because she is dependent on the circulation in the superficial tissues, which may be increased in hot weather and in cold reduced,” adds Michael Mosley.
It is worth noting the study published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that exposure to cold temperatures is capable of a positive impact on the disease. Scientists from the University of Tokyo think — it is because cold kick starts the change in a protein called JMJD1A. In combination with other proteins, it changes the method by which the gene functions in the development of heat.