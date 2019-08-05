Doctors warn of summer exacerbation of diseases of kidneys and bladder
Summer exacerbation of diseases of kidneys and bladder is not uncommon, say doctors. This season, the summer still and cool.
Too strong cooling of the body is one of the factors that increases the risk of kidney and bladder cancer, experts warn. Exacerbation of these diseases in summer may be due to excess or lack of consumption of people liquids.
Doctors told about diseases of the kidneys and bladder are the most common in the summer. According to them, the most common renal disease in the summer is pyelonephritis — a bacterial disease, usually develops as a result of infection with saprophytic Staphylococcus and E. coli.
Doctors note: to diagnose pyelonephritis, the necessary blood and urine tests and ultrasonography. If we talk about the external symptoms, they can be the following phenomena: fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, disturbance of urination. Without timely treatment of pyelonephritis becomes chronic.
Another problem often exacerbated in the summer, is it stones in the kidney and bladder. The development of this disease contributes to inadequate fluid intake. If produced stones large enough to clog a urinary duct, renal colic occurs that causes a person to feel a sharp pain. It is significant that most patients with renal colic (70%) are men.
Experts warn that in the case of renal colic is necessary to urgently seek medical help. This colic can last from several minutes to several days, while there may be an increased urination or pain in the urethra.
Summer is also a high risk of cystitis, infectious-inflammatory process in the bladder wall. The problem most women face due to the peculiarities of the structure of the urethra.
Acute cystitis have the cramps during urination, which also sharply rising. Among other symptoms: abdominal pain in the time urination, pain in the urethra, cloudy urine, a fever, deterioration in General health. But if the chronic cystitis, the symptoms may be practically absent.
Doctors recommend to protect from diseases of the kidneys and bladder to monitor drinking water treatment and avoid hypothermia. If you experience any complications, in addition to seeking medical help, you should stay in bed and drink abundantly, and to abandon the consumption of alcohol, spicy and salty foods.