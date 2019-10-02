Doctors warn that sunscreen is needed all year round!
Many of us use is the hygienic means only in hot weather and somewhere on the beach. The expert from Denmark explained why sunscreen is required to apply to the skin all year round.
A young face. Surely you want to protect your face from age-related changes, not resorting to Botox and other expensive cosmetic procedures. To cope with this task will help the sunscreen, which protects from the appearance of the skin of the red threads of veins, as unsightly and clearly outstanding to others our true age.
Reducing the risk of skin cancer. This is the most obvious advantage of sunscreen, about which much is known. But few know that in winter the sun can provoke negative changes in our skin if we don’t protect. And don’t think that if you have frost open only the face and hands, then there is nothing wrong — even here, our skin needs a cream.
Protection from the sun. To many it will seem strange, because the tan is exactly what we flock to the beach. However, the correct sunscreen will help your skin become more dark and at the same time protect it from permanent damage.
Protection from wrinkles. As penetration into the skin, the ultraviolet rays accelerate the aging process, which manifest themselves wrinkles. Sunscreen comes to the rescue in this case.