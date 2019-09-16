Doctors warn that the lump on the neck may signal a blood cancer
Doctors from the UK warn that cancer blood may signal the appearance of bumps on the neck. Therefore need immediate access to experts.
According to experts, blood cancer is a term used to describe various types of cancer, which can affect liquid connective tissue, bone marrow or lymphatic system. Each type is different, but there are common symptom. Some people do not see any signs, until the disease progresses. To raise awareness of this issue, the doctors warned that with the emergence of the neck lump needs urgent treatment to a medical institution as a high probability of malignancy. Because early treatment can improve a patient’s chances of survival.
This symptom is associated with the lymph nodes, explain oncologists. The same applies to the appearance of the bumps in the armpits and in the groin.
“Blood cells are produced inside bone marrow, and that is where starts the leukemia, a type of blood cancer. This causes the body to produce white blood cells that go out of control and live longer than they should. And unlike normal cells, they do not help the body to fight infection” — explain the experts.
Other symptoms of blood cancer are: fever or chills, frequent infections, itchy skin or rash, loss of appetite or nausea, increased sweating, persistent weakness, shortness of breath.