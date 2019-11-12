Doctors were unable to save the victim at the drop of a conditioning girl (PHOTO)

The police said that the victim, who on Monday from a building in Scarborough fell air, died in hospital from his injuries.

At approximately 16:00, the police received a message that near a multistory building on Lawrence Avenue East near Mossbank Drive was seriously injured a little girl.

The police found that the mother with three children walked along the house, when from the window of one of apartments on the eighth floor had the conditioning.

Air conditioning, according to the police, went straight for a two-year woman’s daughter.

Brother two girls, one five, another seven years, witnessed the tragic incident.

The victim girl was taken to hospital in critical condition, but on Tuesday, police confirmed her death.

Police are seeking witnesses and looking at CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events.

No criminal charges have been filed, police said the investigation is ongoing.