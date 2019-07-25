Doctors who can not be a donor

There is a whole list contraindications for people who want to donate blood.

There are as temporary contraindications and absolute.

Before the procedure, the potential donor passes a free medical examination which includes receiving a doctor-transfusiologist and preliminary laboratory research.

Absolute contraindications is the presence of such serious diseases as HIV, syphilis, viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, blood diseases, cancer and others.

Temporal contraindications there are various terms. Most often forbidden to donate blood to people who just removed a tooth (10 days), had tonsillitis (1 month from the date of recovery), were vaccinated and more.

