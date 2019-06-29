Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat will be hybrid
In a new report, the FCA said that the American muscle car can get the power plant working on the principle of Mild Hybrid.
The Hellcat engine would eventually be fitted moderately with a hybrid system that is similar to that used Jeep Wrangler.
It is reported that the system will weigh less than 45 kg, but potentially can provide a torque of 176 Nm.
Little is known about the new hybrid system. It is expected that at its core is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Turbomotor from Wrangler with the technology eTorque.
It adds several different functions, including start/stop engine, regenerative braking, advanced off the fuel supply and the function of assisting in the supply of electricity. The latter provides additional torque of 96 Nm for acceleration.
About when hybrid Hellcat may appear, is not reported, but the newspaper talked to head of powertrain FCA, which said that the company intends to become the leader in electrification in the next 12-18 months. It would be a big change for companies because their most famous models are electrified plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica and Fiat 500e.
The company has already announced plans to expand the range of new hybrids and electric vehicles.
During a presentation last year, Jeep announced that by 2022 it will have 4 electric vehicle and 10 hybrids. Alfa Romeo and Maserati are also working on multiple electrified models, including Alfieri, GTV and 8C.