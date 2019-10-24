Dodge had to explain the numbers on the odometer next Challenger
The new generation Dodge Challenger will appear in 2023.
The last pictures Dodge Challenger 2020 enthusiasts found a hint on the date of the debut of the next generation of this model.
On the odometer means mileage in 2023 miles. The conclusion suggests itself: the premiere of a novelty can not be expected before 2023.
However, the reality was not so. After numerous complaints, the manufacturer had to explain that the number on the odometer is irrelevant to the date of the release of the updated Challenger.
In the past the brand had already considered a similar “hints”, but this time no double bottom was not.
Even if the reading mileage of Dodge Challenger 2020 do not carry any additional semantics, still previously passed the information that the next generation Challenger will be released approximately at the same time.
Before the advent of the new Challenger, according to insiders, the brand can offer customers a hardcore model with a limited edition that could compete with Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT500 and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.
That Dodge does not want to hurry with the launch of the new Challenger, has his reasons. In any case, the introduction of fans of the brand with the product is inevitable.
And it will happen in the most favorable from the point of view of the company’s management conditions.