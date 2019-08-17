Dodge has made its “most powerful sedan in the world” even more powerful
Extreme modification of the Dodge Charger sedan, bearing the designation SRT Hellcat, the creators immodestly called the world’s most powerful production sedan. He has 717 horsepower, but Dodge found a good excuse to add the car some more “horses”.
The thing is that this year 50-summer anniversary is noted by the Daytona Charger rare muscle car was released edition of under five hundred units. This event, the firm has dedicated a special version of the current Charger SRT Hellcat — besides, the newly revised and abbreviated console Widebody. The full name of the sedan with special design is quite bulky — Charger SRT Hellcat Widedoby Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.
Externally from the standard versions of the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody machine in the anniversary design and is decorated in the spirit of the historic original buyers will be offered a choice of four exclusive variants of colouring of a body (pictures on signature sedan in color B5 Blue) with contrast stripe on the boot door with the inscription Daytona.
Salon Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition has received leather trim nappa leather and Alcantara and carbon fiber accents, ornament is and the sign indicating the sequence number of the car sparsely.
Compressor 6.2-liter V8 under the hood is a bit boosted — out raised from 717 to 727 horsepower. Torque remained at former 881 Nm. Dynamic characteristics special version of the sedan Dodge is not open, but if they have improved, slightly, the original Widebody Charger SRT Hellcat to 60 mph (97 km/h) accelerates in 3.6 seconds and develops 315 km/h.
Edition Charger SRT Hellcat Widedoby Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, as in the case of the original Daytona, limit 501 instance. Taking orders Americans will fall, but prices are still unknown.