Dodge is Recalling nearly 200 cars Charger and Challenger
Dodge withdraws 173 car models Charger and Challenger because they are equipped with incompatible front wheels and brakes.
All the cars were produced in the period from 28 may to 25 September this year, the report said NHTSA.
it is noted that in all got under revocable campaign the cars wheels do not provide enough clearance from suspension components and brakes.
There is a possibility that the interior sidewall in contact with a rotary fist, which will lead to its destruction and “sudden loss of air pressure in the tire”. In turn, this could cause a serious accident.
To solve the problem, the dealership of the brand will install the correct tires, both front and back.
The company also makes it clear that this review is called the “error of technical control” and not a defect of the wheel. This particular set of wheels and brakes were never offered as an option from the factory.
The company will begin notifying owners of these vehicles already on 13 December about the need to visit service center Dodge. At this moment there are no reports of injuries or accidents because of this problem.