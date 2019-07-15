Dodge sees an electric future for their sports cars
Dodge parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is lagging behind in the development of electric vehicles. But the recent statement of the leadership hints at an electric future for such powerful cars like the Charger and Challenger.
The presentation of the new versions of the Dodge Hellcat and SRT Scat Pack Tim Kunickis (Tim Kuniskis), head of passenger car division of FCA, said that in the future such models will likely become electric.
There may come a day when Challenger and Charger will become a role model for such expensive supercars like the Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder and Acura NSX.
“I think that the electrification of these vehicles is the absolute future,” said Kunicki, presenting a version of the Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack. “It can be a pure electric vehicle, a plug-in hybrid or a regular hybrid, any electric model. I believe that electrification will be a key to high performance in the future.”
Kunickis has said that consumers love the performance not going anywhere, even when there will come the era of electric vehicles. Accessibility, according to him, now is a key barrier for potential new electrified versions of Challenger and Charger.
Among other brands owned by FCA, earlier this year Jeep announced that by 2022 it will have four pure electric cars and 10 plug-in hybrids, even though FCA CEO Mike Manley merely referred to the “flexibility” in the production of electric vehicles with an investment of $ 4.5 billion.
We will remind, the FCA will also pay Tesla to $2.3 billion (€2 billion) for compliance with emissions standards.