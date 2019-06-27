Dodge teaser announced a new model in the performance of SRT
Just recently, the network appeared the first rumors about the new Dodge Charger Widebody. Turns out they were true, because Dodge has just released a short video teaser showing a new version of the Charger.
In the clip does not mention the exact name of the new model, but it looks like widebody cars. Spy pictures have already shown the prototype in red, black and gray camouflage, but camouflage couldn’t hide stretched “hips” and broad “body”.
According to preliminary information, a wide-body “charged” novelty will receive in themselves the reflection of the engine range Challenger, and this means that customers can choose from different power plants: Redeye Widebody with a capacity of 797 HP and Hellcat power of 717 HP
We can not be accurate to say that in the video before us is seen a test prototype, but the design of the front bumper and the front part coincides with the observed fotosporno model that almost confirms that Dodge has announced its Charger sedan.
Mopar Insider reports that the official debut of the new Charger could take place by the end of the month. The publication States that the annual automotive event FCA is the likely venue for the premiere, where journalists are given the opportunity to familiarize themselves with all future novelties of the brand.