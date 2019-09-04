Does beer on the waist size?
Good news for the many fans of this drink. Scientists have proven that beer makes a person complete is one of the popular myths.
The biggest myth relating to beer affects its ability to increase the size of the waist. In the average glass of beer with a volume of up to half a liter from 100 to 200 calories, which is approximately equivalent to a single sandwich.
However, not all Beers are the same. Even if they are of the same color can contain a different composition of malt, yeast and hops. So, different calorie content.
People often make a mistake because of the stereotypes associated with the color of the beer. Note that usually the color varies from Golden to dark.
Few people know that beer has no expiration date. The date, which can be found on the bottle only indicates the period when the beer will start to change its original flavor. But this does not mean that he can’t drink anymore, and that it is dangerous to health.
The average alcohol content in wine is 11 degrees, and in beer — 5. However, this does not make the beer uniquely soft drink, because there are varieties that have a fortress that rivals wine. Anyway, as you can find varieties of wines whose alcohol content does not exceed 5 degrees. So carefully read the information on the labels.