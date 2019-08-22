Does frequent use of coffee on headaches?
About coffee drinking are long-standing disputes of scientists. Some say that coffee can not affect the appearance in humans of headaches, others — on the contrary.
A group of scientists at Harvard medical school with support from the National Institute of neurological disorders and stroke and the American Foundation of sleep medicine conducted a series of experiments. Which showed that the headaches occur in a person with frequent consumption of coffee.
For the experiment, researchers recruited more than 100 participants, in which time about the time had headaches. Participants filled in daily diaries in which they indicated how many cups of coffee they drank and how they spent their day.
The scientists compared the frequency of migraines in participants in the days of caffeine and not. It turned out that on days when subjects drank several cups of coffee, they have a headaches.
Scientists found that in those days, when participants were prescribed two or more cups of coffee, they definitely had a headache. The scientists concluded that caffeine is directly associated with migraine.